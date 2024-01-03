Srinagar: SRM Welkin beat Sanctorium Institute by 3-2 in the final to win the boys’ U-15 age group of the inaugural Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) chapter that was held in Kashmir in the 2023-24 campaign. SRM Welkin emerged victorious in a thrilling match at the TRC Ground in Srinagar.

“We are thrilled with the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) coming to the Kashmir valley and equally joyous at winning the boys’ U-15 age group in it’s first-ever edition here. It has been an enriching experience and the competition provided our boys with a lot of exposure and experiences that they will carry forward in their football careers,” SRM Welkin coach Sajad Bashir said after their win.

More than 20 teams from across the Union Territory participated in the U-15 boys’ age category this season.