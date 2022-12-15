Srinagar: Several celebrities including tennis star Sania Mirza and Bollywood stars like Chunkey and Ananya Panday among others are enjoying the World Cup matches in Qatar these days.

These celebrities are now sharing stories of their experiences in the stadiums through Instagram photographs and reels.

“What an amazing atmosphere and experience short and very sweet trip to Doha for the @fifaworldcup,” wrote Sania Mirza while sharing her photograph at a football stadium.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor went crazy after he saw Lionel Messi scoring a goal.”Never dreamt that I would be there in the stadium and watch Messi scoring a goal in a World Cup semi final , Wat a unbelievable moment to watch this with 85k Argentinians fans all screaming Messi Messi #fifaworldcup2022#doha ,” he wrote.https://www.instagram.com/p/CmIAMRNoL8x/

Ananya Panday watched matches with his father Chunkey Panday.

“WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!!! The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi finals -Argentina beating Croatia, seeing Messi just be the legend that he is, David Beckham waving at us and getting to see all this with my Papa and best friends thank you @QatarAirways

@HIAQatar

@QatarExecutive

#FIFAQatar22,” she wrote

Morocco will now play Croatia, with whom they drew in their opening game of the tournament, in the third place playoff on Saturday. France advanced to face Argentina in Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium.