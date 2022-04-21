A mobile phone saved the life of a Ukrainian soldier when he come under a barrage of fire from Russian forces.

A bullet fired at him wedged into his mobile phone saving his life. A video showing the bullet lodged in the back case of the phone has now gone viral.

This #Ukrainian soldier is saved by his mobile phone, as he shows the bullet wedged into the rear case of the phone #UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/mzuAhCc0GI — Globe Sentinel (@GlobeSentinels) April 18, 2022

The 30-second clip shows the unnamed soldier taking shelter in a trench while his colleague records the video. He takes his phone out with the bullet lodged in the case and shows it to the camera as heavy firing and shelling continue relentlessly in the background.

The two soldiers are heard conversing in Ukrainian where the owner of the mobile says, “…smartphone saved my life”.

The soldier recording the video shows the phone from all sides that had caught the 7.62 mm bullet that targeted the soldier.