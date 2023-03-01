Srinagar: War on corruption has been intensified with Anti- Corruption Bureau arresting 136 government officials in the last three years.

More than 77 percent of the total arrests have come from the valley.

Data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor revealed that of the 136 arrests, 105 have been made in the valley.

Srinagar district tops the list with 51 officials arrested for demanding and accepting bribe.

In Baramulla, ACB caught 29 officials red-handed accepting bribe. Twenty-nine arrests were made by ACB in Anantnag.

In the Jammu division, 31 officials have been caught by the ACB in the last three years.

Thirteen officials were detained by ACB Jammu, 11 by ACB Central Jammu, six by ACB Rajouri, and one by ACB Udhampur.

Most of the officials arrested were holding senior positions in various departments.

“There have been several complaints against these officials. A trap was laid to catch these officials red-handed,” a senior officer said.

Last month, ACB trapped and arrested a principal of the higher education department for accepting bribe.

Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a KAS officer who held a key position in the Tourism Development Corporation on the charges of accepting bribe.

Last year more than 111 FIRs were registered by ACB against various officials for indulging in corruption.

In 2021, 94 cases were filed under the prevention of corruption act. Prior to it, 82 corruption cases were filed in 2018, 73 in 2019, and 71 in 2020.