Virtual numbers used by militants a great challenge, will soon have solution: IGP

by Monitor News Bureau 0

Srinagar: The use of virtual numbers by militants have turned out to be a new challenge faced by security forces, said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Inspector-General of Police, adding that “we will soon have a solution”. “Virtual number (being used by militants) has remained a challenge for us since the very beginning.

It is a challenging issue all across the world. We are trying to find a technological solution to this and will find it soon,” the senior police officer said here at a media briefing on Tuesday.

He was speaking to media on the killing of two CRPF soldiers in a militant attack at Pampore area of South Kashmir. The two militants who opened fire at CRPF security personnel on Monday afternoon have been identified, said the Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IG).

“One militant is of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who had earlier also attacked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel twice while the other one is a local militant,” said Kumar.Two CRPF personnel who were injured in the militant attack succumbed to their injuries, the CRPF said. (ANI)

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


Tagged:
About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply