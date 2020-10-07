Virtual numbers used by militants a great challenge, will soon have solution: IGP

Srinagar: The use of virtual numbers by militants have turned out to be a new challenge faced by security forces, said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Inspector-General of Police, adding that “we will soon have a solution”. “Virtual number (being used by militants) has remained a challenge for us since the very beginning.

It is a challenging issue all across the world. We are trying to find a technological solution to this and will find it soon,” the senior police officer said here at a media briefing on Tuesday.

He was speaking to media on the killing of two CRPF soldiers in a militant attack at Pampore area of South Kashmir. The two militants who opened fire at CRPF security personnel on Monday afternoon have been identified, said the Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IG).

“One militant is of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who had earlier also attacked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel twice while the other one is a local militant,” said Kumar.Two CRPF personnel who were injured in the militant attack succumbed to their injuries, the CRPF said. (ANI)