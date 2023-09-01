A video of a man making payments to his sister by scanning a QR code Mehndi art on her hand is going viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the short clip, a man claimed to be the ‘brother’ is amused when he finds out that a QR code imprinted with Mehndi can also be scanned.

In the background, a woman who claims to be the ‘sister’ challenges him that the man must pay her Rs 5000 if his mobile fails to scan the code.

However, as the screen reaches the payment interface, the man can be heard bursting into laughter amused as the scanner detects the code.

Though netizens were initially amazed to see the video, however, a closer examination reveals facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, the QR code is not actually being scanned but a video is playing on the mobile phone that is seen attempting to scan the Mehndi art QR code.

The same emotion was reflected in the comments posted by X users.

“For a second I felt like an artist, then I realized it’s a video,” commented a netizen.

“Relax, guys, this is video editing,” wrote another.

The video was shared on Instagram by a Mehndi artist named Yash where the user states that the QR code is non-functional and the video has purely been created for entertainment purposes.

The artist further clarified on the post stating, “It’s just some content I edited. This is a payment transaction screen recording with my Mehndi video to make it real. Mehndi QR code cannot be used for payments.”