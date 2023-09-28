In a recent report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), it was revealed that the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir has experienced fluctuations over the past few years. The data indicates a decline from 6.7 percent in the 2019-21 period to 5.2 percent in 2021-2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report further details the unemployment rate’s trajectory in the Union Territory (UT). In the year 2018-2019, it stood at 5.1 percent, rising to 6.7 percent in 2019-2020, but subsequently falling to 5.9 percent in 2020-21 and finally reaching 5.2 percent in 2021-2022. This unemployment rate data pertains to individuals aged 15 years and above.

The statistics are gathered through the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), a survey conducted by MoSPI since 2017-18, with a survey period from July to June of the following year. The latest available Annual PLFS reports show that the unemployment rate in the country has seen a declining trend, with rates of 5.8 percent, 4.8 percent, 4.2 percent, and 4.1 percent during the years 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22, respectively.

Additionally, the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for individuals aged 15 years and above has exhibited an upward trend, measuring at 50.2 percent, 53.5 percent, 54.9 percent, and 55.2 percent for the years 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22, respectively.

The government has emphasized its commitment to improving the LFPR in the country, with a focus on increasing women’s participation in the labor force and enhancing the quality of employment opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s worth noting that earlier this year, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) reported a higher unemployment rate of 23.1 percent for Jammu and Kashmir in March. In January, the unemployment rate in J&K reached 21.8 percent, the highest among all states and Union Territories.

In response to these figures, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced significant recruitment efforts, stating that over 30,000 government positions have been filled in the last three years, with plans to advertise another 20,000 posts in the coming months. The government aims to address the issue of vacant positions in various government departments through an extensive recruitment drive over the next six months.