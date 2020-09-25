Two militants killed in south Kashmir gunfight

Anantnag: Two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter that raged between security forces and militants in Sirhama village of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

An official said that two militants have been killed while the operation is on in the area.

Sources said that one among the slain militants is top commander who was active since last 3 years.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 03 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)