Imagine DJ music playing at a funeral!

A family in Odisha’s Sundargarh played DJ music and danced frantically to pay adieu to a 115-year-old woman who passed away a few days ago.

Mangari Surin, of Panchara Basti Pada, breathed her last few days ago. However, the kin of the deceased carried out her last journey in a different way.

Odisha TV reported that while her body was carried on a bier, the procession was led by DJ music and a group of persons who danced frantically.

The family members and relatives of the deceased gave her a grand adieu on a happier note. The bier carriers also were seen dancing to the music beats during the last journey.

Family members believe, Mangari lived her long life with happiness. So, instead of a gloomy goodbye, her last journey was celebrated uniquely with music, dance, and happiness.