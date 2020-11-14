Snow in Gulmarg, Gurez; plains all gloomy as MeT predicts wet weather till Monday

Famous ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Saturday received another snowfall while the Tangmarg areas witnessed intermittent rains as the minimum temperature settled below normal.

An official said that the upper reaches of Gulmarg received snowfall today morning while the plains also received light snowfall coupled with rains with temperature going down below normal.

Gurez valley in Bandipora district too received season’s first snowfall Saturday morning.

Reports said that the upper reaches of Gurez Valley received snowfall Saturday morning while the plains of Gurez also received light snowfall coupled with rains.

Razdan Pass, which is the gate way to the mountainous valley, has also received seasons first snowfall late last night, officials said.

On Friday, the 84-km Bandipora-Gurez road was closed by authorities for all sorts of traffic movement in view of weather advisory issued by a local meteorological department.

A weather advisory issued by the IMD has said that an active Western Disturbance, which brings change in weather, “is most likely to hit J&K and Ladakh from Friday evening till Sunday late night”.

“Isolated light rain and snow over Kashmir region for the next 24 hours. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain and snow for the subsequent two days,” IMD forecast issued on Friday morning said.

It said the main activity in the form of moderate to heavy rain or snowfall at isolated places is most likely during Saturday and Sunday.

“The system is likely to cause heavy rain/snow mainly in upper reaches of Kashmir including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulail Valley), Kupwara (Karnah sector), Shopian, Qazigund- Banihal axis, Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division, Drass (Gumri and Minamarg) and Zanskar subdivision of Ladakh UT,” the advisory read.

The advisory said probable impact of the forthcoming inclement weather would be that it may “lead to temporary disruption of air and surface transport”.