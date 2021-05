Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Sunday said that both the sons of deceased Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chief Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and four others have been arrested for raising anti-national slogans during Sehrai’s funeral at Tikkipora, Kupwara.

“Both Sons of Late Ashraf Sehrai & Others were arrested for raising Anti National slogans during Sehrai’s funeral. They haven’t been booked under PSA. People are appealed not to pay heed to rumors.,” District Police Kupwara tweeted.