South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).is looking Mine Surveyor T&S Grade B, Staff Nurse T&S Grade C,
ADVERTISEMENT
Candidates with qualifications of 10, +2, and a Diploma can apply
The candidates can apply on the official website of the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).
Last date to apply online: is July 21, 2022
Post-wise vacancies:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Mine Surveyor T&S Grade-B: 45
- Staff Nurse T&S Grade-C: 59
- Pharmacist T&S Grade-C: 10
- Technician (Pathological) T&S Grade-C: 8
- Jr Tech ECG T&S Grade-D: 4
- Tech/ Radiographer T&S Grade-C: 1
- Technician Optometry T&S Grade-D: 6
Educational qualification:
- Most of the posts have a minimum qualification of 10+2 and a Diploma. However, the candidates coming under the general category must secure 40% of total marks in the written test while the SC/ST category students must attain 35% of total marks in the written test.
How to apply for SECL Recruitment 2022:
- Offline mode/ Email form of application is acceptable.
- Email Id: [email protected]
Discussion about this post