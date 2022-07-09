South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).is looking Mine Surveyor T&S Grade B, Staff Nurse T&S Grade C,

Candidates with qualifications of 10, +2, and a Diploma can apply

The candidates can apply on the official website of the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).

Last date to apply online: is July 21, 2022

Post-wise vacancies:

Mine Surveyor T&S Grade-B: 45

Staff Nurse T&S Grade-C: 59

Pharmacist T&S Grade-C: 10

Technician (Pathological) T&S Grade-C: 8

Jr Tech ECG T&S Grade-D: 4

Tech/ Radiographer T&S Grade-C: 1

Technician Optometry T&S Grade-D: 6

Educational qualification:

Most of the posts have a minimum qualification of 10+2 and a Diploma. However, the candidates coming under the general category must secure 40% of total marks in the written test while the SC/ST category students must attain 35% of total marks in the written test.

How to apply for SECL Recruitment 2022: