Mumbai: Actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan-starrer ‘Ghudchadi’ has wrapped up its first schedule.

The event was held in Delhi and Jaipur for 19 days.

Binoy Gandhi directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama, written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi.

‘Ghudhchadi’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a co-production between T-Series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi.

Apart from ‘Ghudhchadi’, Sanjay and Raveena will also be seen together in ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’.

ADVERTISEMENT