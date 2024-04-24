SRK to RETURN as Don? Details revealed

Fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might just be getting to see him play a Don after all.

Months after Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh was his leading man to take over the role of ‘Don’ in the third instalment of the franchise, new reports state that SRK is gearing up to play a similar character in another cinematic venture.

The Bollywood Badshah may not be reprising his iconic character, but he is rumoured to be taking on the role of a crime boss in his forthcoming project titled ‘King‘, helmed by director Sujoy Ghosh.

Rumours are rife that the film will also see the superstar pair up with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the production revealed that Shah Rukh is keen to meet his fans’ demands and portray a complex, grey-shaded character. After playing a super spy and a cop in his box office blockbusters ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’, the star is reportedly going all out to bring his menacing side to screens in ‘King’.

While it has been over 12 years since SRK played ‘Don’, he has played several grey characters, his latest being ‘Raees’. For his next, the actor is reportedly working withSiddharth Anand and Sujoy Gosh to create a character brimming with attitude, swagger and morally ambiguous traits.

The team is also working with international stunt teams to work on some high-octane action sequences. Meanwhile, one film old Suhana is reportedly undergoing training to master new-age action sequences.

The film which is yet to be officially announced, will mark Suhana’s theatrical debut. She made her acting debut in the film ‘The Archies’ which had a direct-to-OTT release last year. Following the poor reviews, rumours indicated that ‘King’ had been shelved.

