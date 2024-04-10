Ramadan Kareem: 30% drop in mutton sales

Srinagar: Kashmir experienced a 30 percent drop in mutton sales this Ramadan.

Mehraj ud Din, General Secretary of the Mutton Dealers Association, said nearly 15 to 20 trucks of sheep have been arriving in Kashmir regularly this year, compared to 30-35 trucks in previous years.

The previous year witnessed over 800 truckloads of sheep in 28 days, he said.

He said the decrease in sales is due to various factors, including the offseason for mutton sales and the challenges posed by road closures during the winter season.

Despite these challenges, Kashmir has incurred losses amounting to crores of rupees, with sales plummeting by nearly 30 percent, he said

“This year, the daily sale of mutton in Kashmir is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore, with mutton being sold at Rs 700 per kilogram,” Mehraj said, adding that the total mutton consumption in Kashmir during Ramadan is valued at approximately Rs 84 crores. (With KNO inputs)