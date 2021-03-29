Rains lash Kashmir; weather likely to improve by today evening

Rain lashed the Kashmir valley on Monday even as the Meteorological Department has forecast improvement in the weather from the evening.

“A short spell of rain/snow occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Weather likely to improve from today evening,” an official of the MET Department said.

Srinagar had 11.2, Pahalgam 7.0 and Gulmarg 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures today.

Leh town recorded 5.2, Kargil 0.4 and Drass 1.7 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Jammu city had 23.3, Katra 20.6, Batote and Banihal both had 13.4 while Bhaderwah had 8.6 as the minimum temperatures.