Srinagar: A day after fixing the rates of Qurbani (sacrificial) livestock in the valley, FCS&CA Kashmir director, Abdul Salam Mir on Tuesday urged the public to lodge complaints with the department in case of charging high rates in the markets during Eid shopping.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to tell people to lodge a complaint at our toll-free number (18001807011) or write to us online ([email protected]) if you come across overcharging. We have a grievance cell and will take necessary action if the complaint is genuine. We have notified rates for Qurbani livestock yesterday and today we have notified the new rate list for bakeries that we will strictly enforce. If any commodity, be it meat, bakery, etc is being sold at higher rates, it should be brought to our notice,” Mir told reporters.

He said the department will be deploying extra staff and work in coordination with the police and others to enforce the government rates during Eid shopping.

“We do market checking every day and not just ahead of Eid but during the festive occasion, more cases of fleecing come to the fore given increased buying and selling. This year we will deploy more teams than before and get in touch with the police and revenue department for joint action. Our team will be at every mandi where sales are taking place,” he said.

Yesterday, the FCS&CA notified that the rates for ‘Delhi Walla’ and ‘Merino Cross’ varieties of sheep have been fixed at Rs 310 per kg, those of Bakerwal and Kashmiri varieties at Rs 295 per kg, and for goats have been fixed at Rs 285 per kg.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, people have urged the government to implement the order in letter and spirit so that it did not remain a formality.

“This is just a formality they do every year……On the ground the situation is different,” wrote Shahnawaz Aslam Shah on Facebook about the FCS&CA order.

Another netizen commented: “What about the market? The concerned officer along with officials needs to be active in implementing this order in letter and spirit because in the market there are no repercussions who violating such rate lists. Proper sale centers should be established at the local level in all towns and villages to avoid any kind of exploitation of common people (sic).”