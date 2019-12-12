Police buy modern weapons to take on militants

Srinagar, Dec 12: Modern weapon system, state-of-the-art forensic equipment, portable bullet proof jackets and light weight helmets are the new tools of Jammu and Kashmir police to take on militants in the Union Territory.

Under Modernization of Police Forces (MPF)’ scheme, Centre has released Rs 83 crore to Jammu and Kashmir police in the last two years to purchase modern weapons and upgrade infrastructure in different police stations.

The main objective of MPF is to gradually reduce the dependence of states and union territories on the Army and Central Armed Police Forces to fight militancy and deal with law and order situations.

Official data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that Centre provided Rs 769 crore and Rs 811 crore to all states and union territories for 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively. Of which Jammu and Kashmir has received Rs 83 crore.

The new Union Territory is only behind Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra which received Rs 131 crore and Rs 98 crore respectively under MPF.

Sources said money was released to Jammu and Kashmir police so that they are able to face the challenges of internal security, deal with law and order situations and fight militancy in an effective manner

A senior police official said Jammu and Kashmir has already purchased modern weaponry, bullet proof jackets and helmets under the scheme over the last two years.

“Jammu and Kashmir police has also been able to purchase equipment for forensics and cyber cell. It has also raised height of walls of over 100 police stations as a security measure,” he said.

Special focus has been laid on technical up-gradation including installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTVs) in and around police stations of the Srinagar city. Plus toilets have also been built in more than 200 police stations.

“All these measures are being taken to combat militancy. Government wants J&K police to be well equipped and better trained to deal with the situation,” he said.

There are around 100,000 police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir who have been dealing with the law and order situation and fighting militancy.

Earlier, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had criticized J&K government for providing “poor infrastructure and lack of basic facilities for the state police force that needs it the most in the country”.