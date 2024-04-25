Attends Utthan Foundation’s symposium on Sanatan Culture

GHAZIPURAPRIL 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended a symposium on cultural heritage, values, and principles of Sanatan Dharma. The event was organized by the Utthan Foundation Trust at Devkali, Ghazipur.

The Lt Governor, in his keynote address, commended the endeavor of the Utthan Foundation and highlighted the role of Sanatan culture in building a progressive society.

He said the cultural heritage, values, and principles of Sanatan Dharma continue to guide the citizens towards an egalitarian society where everyone can realize their full potential. He called upon the people to work towards securing a just and equitable society.

Sanatan culture is eternal, and inclusive and inspires people to tread the path of humanism. Sanatan culture emphasizes virtuous living and equality, equanimity, brotherhood, and compassion for all, the Lt Governor said.

He said India is on the path to becoming Vishwa Guru and the cultural awakening today is inspiring one and all to serve humanity with dedication and devotion. The Lt Governor said, that today India is shedding the vestiges of the colonial past and people are taking pride in the glorious heritage.

The Lt Governor recalled the teachings of service of Sanatan Culture and urged people to create a caring society based on equality and justice and contribute to the development journey of the country.

This is a golden opportunity for all of us to work together for all-inclusive development. Every individual must contribute to building a progressive and prosperous nation, the Lt Governor further added.