PM Modi likely to visit Jammu, Srinagar on Feb 20

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on February 20 to inaugurate various developmental projects, sources said.

PM Modi is likely to address a rally in Jammu and distribute over one lakh appointment letters among the youth.

Sources said that PM Modi will also inaugurate various developmental projects worth thousands of crores during his upcoming visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Notable among the projects is the ambitious Kashmir train project to connect the valley with the rest of the country.

The ambitious Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is likely to be thrown open in the coming weeks after the completion of the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in the Reasi district.

During his upcoming visit to the union territory, the PM is scheduled to address a Rozgar Mela in Jammu where he will distribute over one lakh appointment letters among the youth. While the union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra is expected to coordinate the Rozgar Mela from Delhi, three other union ministers will distribute the appointment letters among the youth in Srinagar, Jammu, and Leh, sources said.

According to the sources, besides Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey is scheduled to attend the job distribution mela at BSF Headquarters Paloura in Jammu. Likewise, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Women and Child Development Mahendra Munjpara will attend the Rozgar Mela at Srinagar while Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farm Welfare Kailash Choudhary will distribute the appointment letters among the youth at the Rozgar Mela at Leh, added the sources.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)