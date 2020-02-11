State
No info on ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’: Govt in Parl
New Delhi, Feb 11: The Home Ministry on Tuesday said it has no information on any group called the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’.
Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the ministry has no information on whether the terminology ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ is based on specific inputs provided by law enforcement agencies.
“No such information has been brought to the notice of the government by any law enforcement agency,” he said.
The reply came in response to questions by Congress members Vincent H Pala and Jasbir Singh Gill.
The questions included whether an organisation called the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ has been identified and catalogued by the Home Ministry or any central/state law enforcement agency, whether the terminology ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ is based on specific inputs and whether the ministry or intelligence agency has drawn up a list of alleged leaders and members of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’.
State
DG BRO briefs LG about ongoing projects
Jammu, Feb 10: Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Director General, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Monday called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan. He was accompanied by Brig. Y K Ahuja, Chief Engineer, Sampark and Brig. Ravi Navet, Chief Engineer, Beacon.
The DG briefed the Lt Governor about the present status of various ongoing projects in J&K under Border Roads Organisation. He further informed him about the progress of works on operationally critical roads in the area of responsibility and also discussed with the Lt Governor various steps being taken to strengthen the road network especially in remote and strategically important regions across J&K.
Further, the DG apprised the Lt Governor that DPR of Rajouri- Thanamandi-Surankote and four Packages of Akhnoor-Poonch have been approved. In addition, Uri-Poonch project was also discussed in the meeting.
While complimenting the BRO for their dedicated efforts of Nation Building through infrastructure development, the Lt Governor advised the DG for putting up a focused attention towards up-keep of the existing roads and asked him to closely monitor the ongoing projects to ensure timely completion of the works with highest quality.
State
Two rape accused held after long hunt
Jammu, Feb 10: Two men accused of rape were arrested after a long hunt from Pulwama and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Joginder Singh was held from his village in Tral area of Pulwama district by a party from Gangyal police station, a police official said.
He said Singh was wanted in an abduction and rape case registered at the police station in 2002. Another team from police post Digiana arrested the other rape accused Bashir Ahmad from Mahore area of Reasi district, the official said, adding a rape case was registered against him in Gandhi Nagar police station in 2018.
State
2G data service extended till Feb 15
Jammu, Feb 7: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced the extension of the 2G mobile data service in the union territory till February 15.
The order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, here in the evening. It also said the government was increasing the whitelisted sites available for mobile data users in the union territory to 481.
The order said Kabra reviewed the restrictions on mobile data services with regard to its impact on the overall security situation and after due consideration of reports of law enforcement agencies, which have, among other things, brought out the usage of the internet for carrying out militant activities at various places as well as use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for this purpose despite measures taken by the telecom service providers (TSP).
The order referred to the recent encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu; grenade attack in Pratap Park, Srinagar and a gunfight near Shalteng on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway.
While three Jaish militants were killed and three overground workers arrested when security forces intercepted a Kashmir-bound truck at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, eight persons including two CRPF personne; were injured in the grenade attack in Srinagar. Two militants were killed and another arrested near Shalteng when they were intercepted by security forces while moving towards Srinagar.
“…The directions or restrictions contained in dated January 31 shall continue to remain operative till February 15, unless modified earlier,” Kabra said in the order.
The 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored for a week in Jammu and Kashmir on January 25 after remaining suspended since August 5 last year when the Centre announced nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution applicable to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into union territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
It was reviewed on January 31 and was extended for another week, which was ending on Friday.