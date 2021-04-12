Night curfew: J&K LG asks DCs, SPs to facilitate observance of prayers, religious functions during Ramzan

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governer Manoj Sinha has asked Deputy Commissioners and Police Superintendents concerned to facilitate religious prayers and functions during curfew timings in holy month of Ramdhan.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Manoj Sinha (@OfficeOfLGJandK) wrote “Have directed DCs/SPs to facilitate observance of prayers/religious functions during the holy month of Ramzan during curfew timings, wherever necessary (sic.)”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authorities have clamped a new night (10pm to 6am) curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in view of surge in COVID-related cases.