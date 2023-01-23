Srinagar, Jan 23:nThe National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar, on Monday observed its foundation day at its campus in Ompora Budgam. NIFT as a pan India institution was established on 22nd January 1986.

The function was celebrated with much enthusiasm and was part of the Celebrations being held in all the 18 campuses across India.

On eve of the foundation day, the NIFT Srinagar held a special cleanliness drive in the campus and also decorated the campus to mark the foundation day of NIFT.

The institution had invited several artisans as part of the programme.

To honour the handloom and handicraft sector, the NIFT had invited renowned artisan Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi, Artisan and Entrepreneur who was felicitated at the occasion.

Director NIFT Srinagar, Dr Javid Ahmad Wani said that NIFT was established on 22 January 1986.

“So far, it has been an amazing journey. From one campus to now 18 Campuses, we are celebrating our success and achievements by having different activities on Foundation Day,” Dr Javid Wani said.

“Taking inspiration from the past, we look forward to marching ahead in serving the nation,” he said.

On the occasion, artisan Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi shared his 20 years experience in this sector and talked about the need for taking reformative measures and new initiatives to give a boost to the handloom and handicraft sector.

In his address, Assistant Prof. NIFT Dr Yasir Ahmad Mir said the first campus of NIFT was established in 1986 with an objective to revive the handloom and handicraft sector of India.

“Over the last 37 years NIFT has emerged as a pioneering institution in the fashion industry. Thousands of professionals have graduated from NIFT over the years who are now leading the fashion industry of the Country,” he said.

Assistant Director NIFT, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bhat presented the welcome address at the occasion while academic coordinator of the campus Syed Azhar Qayoom, consultant NIFT Srinagar Nissar Ahmad Bhat besides other staff members were also present at the occasion.