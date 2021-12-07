Srinagar: The final round of the matches started on Tuesday in the ongoing NIFF Youth Football League 2021 at Synthetic Turf Football Stadium Srinagar.

The first match was between SCFA Bandipora vs J&K Bank Academy which ended in a 2-2 draw. Salim Ali Mir of SCFA Bandipora showed brilliant performance throughout the match and was awarded Player of the match.

The second match of the day was played between DP Dhar FA VS SCFA Srinagar which was won by SCFA Srinagar 2-0.





Ubaid Riyaz of SCFA was adjudged as the player of the match for his excellent performance.

Dr Mohammad Muzaffar HOD Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation BONE & JOINT was the chief guest on the occasion.

The League is first of its kind of initiative taken by NIFF for providing ample platform to junior age group players. Both the MOM awards carry ₹1500/- of cash and a memento which is being sponsored by New JK Roadways.

The Youth Football League is being organised by NIFF J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council and is being sponsored by New JK Roadways, supported by Kashmir Monitor, JK Stories, Color Curve, Ten Star Sports and Frisk Film Production as League broadcasters, I.Y.Impex as hydration partners and Department of Health J&K.