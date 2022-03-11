New Delhi: Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh today launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) in Ladakh and Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) in Assam.

An official statement said Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Revenue Minister of Assam and Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Rural Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil were also present through virtual mode.

Giriraj Singh said that due to technological interventions in Panchayati Raj and land resources, the ease of living will increase a lot. Singh said that the government is contemplating to give a unique Bhu-Aadhaar number (Land Aadhar) to each landmass of the country by linking the SVAMITVA, a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the ULPIN scheme of the Department of Land Resources. He said that after the introduction of this unique number, corruption and fraud in land matters in the country will become almost zero due to PAN number, Aadhaar number and Bhu-Aadhaar. People will get rid of the hustle and bustle of the revenue offices and court cases will be reduced. He said that having land documents would help people in getting loans from banks. On the other hand, the government will get more revenue and there will be ease in the implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Fertilizer Subsidy, Disaster Management etc.

He said that due to each land having a unique Bhu-Aadhaar number, it would be easy to spray pesticide using drone technology or to inspect the crop in any particular area under the Crop Insurance Scheme. Drone delivery will also be possible in the remote areas using drone technology. Singh said that due to these technologies, rural economy will get a big boost and employment generation will also be increased.

The Department of Land Resources, Government of India is undertaking the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program specifically to accelerate land related interactions between States/UTs. The National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) and Unique Land Identification Number (ULPIN) system developed under this program have been adopted by various States/UTs.

So far, in Digital India Land Records Modernization Program, out of total 6,56,515 villages under this program, the rights records of 6,11,197 villages have been computerized which is 93.10 percent. Out of total 1,62,71,742 maps, 1,11,51,408 maps have been digitized which is 68.53 percent. Similarly, out of total 5223 registry offices in the country, 4884 offices have been computerized which is 93.5 percent and out of them 3997 offices have also been connected with revenue offices, so that after the registration of properties, documents are automatically filed in the revenue offices for dismissal.

So far, Implementation of National Generic Document Registration System implemented in total 12 states/UTs including Ladakh, which will benefit about 22 crore people directly/indirectly. 30.9 lakh documents have been registered through this system, due to which revenue of more than 16 thousand crores has been received.

What is Unique Plot Identification Number?

ULPIN system has been introduced to prevent fraud and disputes in the management of land, in which a unique identity is created through software according to the geographical location of the land. Land Parcel Identification Number. Including Assam, it has been implemented in 14 states/UTs and pilot test has been done in 6 states and the government will complete it by the year 2022-23.