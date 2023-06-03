Srinagar:With the Centre asking J&K administration not to fix prices of mutton, consumers believe that prices of red meat will only go up. Here is a look at why Chicken could be a better cheaper and a healthier option.Currently a kg of mutton is being sold @ Rs 650-700 across the valley while as a kg of chicken only costs Rs 150-200.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicken is widely recognized as a healthier alternative to mutton for several reasons. From a nutritional standpoint, chicken offers a range of benefits that make it a popular choice for health-conscious individuals.

Firstly, chicken is lower in fat content compared to mutton. It contains less saturated fat, which is associated with an increased risk of heart disease and other health issues. By choosing chicken over mutton, individuals can reduce their overall fat intake and maintain a healthier balance in their diet.

Secondly, chicken is a great source of high-quality protein. It contains all the essential amino acids required for optimal bodily function. Protein is vital for building and repairing tissues, supporting muscle growth, and maintaining a healthy immune system. Chicken provides a lean source of protein, making it an excellent choice for those looking to control their weight or build muscle mass.

Additionally, chicken is rich in essential vitamins and minerals. It is a good source of vitamin B6, which plays a crucial role in brain development and function. It also contains vitamin B12, which is important for red blood cell production and maintaining a healthy nervous system. Chicken is also a good source of minerals like iron, zinc, and selenium, which support various bodily functions, including immune health and metabolism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, chicken is generally easier to digest compared to mutton. It has a lighter texture and is less likely to cause digestive discomfort, making it suitable for individuals with sensitive stomachs.

Lastly, chicken offers a wide range of culinary options. It can be prepared in numerous ways, from grilling and baking to stir-frying and boiling. This versatility allows individuals to enjoy a variety of flavorful and healthy meals using chicken as the main ingredient.

While mutton does have its own nutritional benefits, the lower fat content, higher protein content, and greater ease of digestion make chicken a healthier choice overall. Incorporating chicken into a balanced diet can contribute to improved overall health and well-being.