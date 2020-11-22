Mohammed Siraj decides to stay back with Team India in Australia after father’s death

Mohammed Siraj, who is in Sydney with the Indian squad for the upcoming series against Australia, suffered a personal loss as his father died on Friday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a press release on Saturday and said that the fast-bowler was offered the option to fly back home but he decided to stay with the team in Australia.

“Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj lost his father on Friday after a brief illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had a discussion with Siraj and he was offered the option of flying back and be with his family in this hour of grief,” the BCCI said in a media statement.

“The fast bowler has decided to stay with the Indian contingent and continue performing his national duties. The BCCI shares his grief and will be supportive of Siraj in this extremely challenging phase.”

On Saturday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to write a condolence message for the Hyderabad pacer.

“May Mohammed siraj have a lot of strength to overcome this loss..lots of good wishes for his success in this trip.. tremendous character @bcci,” Ganguly tweeted.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to offer his condolences to Mohammed Siraj and his family.

“Extremely sad to hear about Mohammed Siraj’s father’s demise. May god give him strength to deal with this loss. My condolences to him & his family,” Raina wrote on Twitter.

Siraj was not named in the limited-overs squads for the upcoming tour of Australia but the 26-year-old managed to find a place in the 18-man squad for the four-match Test series.

The nearly two-month long tour will start with the ODI series, starting November 27. The first Test of the four-match series will begin on December 17.