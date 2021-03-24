Minor girl ‘molested’ in north Kashmir, all accused arrested

Srinagar: Baramulla police has claimed to have arrested all the accused persons involved in alleged molestation of a minor girl here on Wednesday.

In a statement, the police said that all the accused including minors who are allegedly involved in molesting a minor girl at Chakloo Baramulla have been arrested.

“A formal complaint in this regard was received in Police Station Baramulla stating therein that 12 year old girl (name withheld) was allegedly molested in the area”, the statement reads.

Accordingly a team from police station Baramulla rushed to the spot and arrested the accused including minors, it said.

“An FIR Number 31/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Baramulla, in addition to a separate case into a scuffle breaking out of neighbourly dispute between the two families”, it said.

“The senior police officials also rebutted the allegations of delaying action and also added that strict action under law shall be taken against those who have disclosed her (victim) identity by uploading her video on social media”, the statement added.