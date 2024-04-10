Mehndi, bangles, colorful dresses:  Markets abuzz as Kashmir wears festive look on Eid eve

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley wore a festive look on Tuesday as shoppers thronged markets for Eid shopping.

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Kashmir valley on Wednesday or Thursday subject to the appearance of the crescent.

At major shopping centers, the shopkeepers have displayed colorful items to lure customers on the occasion. However, many business owners in city centers complained of sluggish sales.

The rush for bakery, mutton, and garments has surged as people in large numbers were seen making purchases of their choicest items for the occasion.

Most areas of downtown Srinagar including Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Rajouri Kadal, and Khujabazar were abuzz with the shoppers making purchases from the branded outlets for the festival.

The business hub Lal Chowk and other markets including Amirakadal, Hari Singh High Street, Goni Khan, and Maharaja Bazar also witnessed a rush of shoppers. However, some shopkeepers were complaining about less business as people were making online purchases.

At several uptown markets, the people were seen making purchases from the roadside vendors.

Despite the bustling activity, traders have voiced concerns over lower-than-expected sales and decreased business this time.

They said the skyrocketing prices of the items have further hampered sales, with the government opting to eliminate price regulation mechanisms instead of decontrolling prices.

The demand for edible items, particularly mutton, bakery goods, and confectioneries, has soared leading to long queues forming outside retail shops catering to Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, a resident of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

He said the traditional buzz was missing from the markets in south Kashmir amid stringent economic conditions of the people.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) joint secretary General Umar Nazir Tibet Bagal, who also owns a travel agency said that with the onset of festive time, it’s just the buzz in the market and buying sentiment is down as people are shopping necessities mainly which include food and groceries.

He said the market has not been able to bounce back this festive season most probably of looming economic uncertainty.