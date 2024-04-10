LS polls: Over 17.67L voters to decide fate of 22 candidates in Jammu constituency

Jammu: The fate of 22 candidates will be decided by over 17, 67, 837 lakh voters of the Jammu-Samba-Reasi Lok Sabha seat in the second phase of General Elections to be held on April 26. On the last day of withdrawal of candidature in Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, Independent candidate Roop Krishen Dhar withdrew his nomination, leaving a total of 22 candidates in the fray.

The main contest is considered between candidates of arch-rivals BJP and Congress, though other parties having traditional vote banks dent any players’ fortune. The prominent candidates remaining in the contest included sitting member of Parliament and BJP nominee Jugal Kishore, former minister, and Congress party’s working president Raman Bhalla. Ankur Sharma of Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, who is riding on Hindu votes and a prominent face behind the Roshani Act abolition, is also trying to make his political debut for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat.

The 5-Jammu Parliamentary Constituency is spread over four districts including Jammu, Samba, Reasi, and Rajouri with a total number of 18 assembly constituencies. The segment has 17, 67, 837 voters out of which 9, 15, 010 are male and 8, 52, 796 are female and 18 transgenders. The election administration has set up 2416 polling stations to felicitate voters. This important constituency is going to elections in the second phase of General Elections to be held on April 26, 20