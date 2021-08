Srinagar: Onaisa Aaliya Mushtaq from Srinagar received gold medal in BSc Nursing in the 19th convocation of University of Kashmir.

Onaisa topped the 2018 BSc Nursing batch and was presented gold medal in the 19th convocation of University of Kashmir on Wednesday where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Kumar Sinha was the chief guest.

She has always been good in academics and now been rewarded for her commendable performance in BSc Nursing.

She is at present MSc Nursing Scholar from MMINSR SKIMS Soura.