Kashmir will be hosting the 71st edition of Miss World in December, Miss World CEO Julia Eric Morely announced on Monday. “Truthfully, I am so happy. It is emotional for us, to see such beauty,” Morely, who is on a Kashmir visit, told the media. The 71st Miss World 2023 press conference was held in India’s Kashmir on Monday.

Morely can’t wait to bring 130 nations to the Valley. “You have such beauty and everyone is being very kind and helpful. I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Morely also said the Miss World crew was likely to arrive in Kashmir in November, while the event is scheduled to be held on December 8.

“We look forward to seeing you in November. The show is on December 8. Thank you, Kashmir. You are wonderful people. God bless you and we are looking forward to coming back,” Morely said.

The conference was attended by reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska along with Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena. The trio also explored Kashmir’s beautiful landscapes, handicrafts and artwork.

Speaking at the conference, Bielawska said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to see this beautiful place (Kashmir) in India. I didn’t expect it at all, but it just stuns me with its beauty. We’ve been talking about Kashmir and I knew there would be beautiful scenery. But what we’ve seen today was really blowing our minds.”

She further added that she couldn’t wait to bring other countries and her friends and family to explore Kashmir’s beauty.

She said, “Everyone welcomed us so nicely, so warmly that I cannot wait to welcome 140 nations and all my friends and family to bring them here to India and to show places like Kashmir, like Delhi, Mumbai. This is my third time in India, I am so happy not the last one. Every time we come here we discover something new and India is very diverse. However, in every state there is something common, which is the wonderful hospitality.”