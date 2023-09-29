New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan, who is working with Kabir Khan for the first time in Chandu Champion, took some time off his busy schedule and indulged in some self-pleasure. After wrapping the power-packed action schedule of the movie, Kartik Aaryan took an ice bath in a river in Kashmir. This is the first time the actor has experienced an ice bath. He shared a video on his Instagram feed and it’s rejuvenating to say the least. Kartik Aaryan wrote in the caption, “Wrapping up a Power Packed Action Schedule with a First time experience of an Ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir.” Shilpa Shetty dropped a comment on Kartik Aaryan’s post and she wrote, “The best way to heal.” Huma Qureshi wrote, “Baap re”. Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Arre wah!!” Mini Mathur, wife of Kabir Khan wrote, “Why didn’t I go with you?”

In August, Kartik shared the first look from the movie. Dressed in a uniform, Kartik Aaryan looks grim in the first look poster. There are bruises on his face. Without divulging much details, Kartik Aaryan wrote in the caption, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling Proud to be playing a Real Hero. A Man Who Refuses To Give Up.” The first look confirmed that it’s a sports film but the makers hadn’t revealed the identity of the protagonist. The actor has also mentioned in his post that the first schedule of the movie has been wrapped up in London. He added in the caption, “End of Schedule 1 #London.”

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan announced the movie in July. The director summed up the story of his new project, “A true story of a man who refused to surrender.” Kabir Khan shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Elated to announce my next one with #SajidNadiadwala. Presenting @kartikaaryan in and as #ChanduChampion – A true story of a man who refused to surrender. Releasing on 14th June 2024.”

Kabir Khan is best known for directing hits like Kabul Express, New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom, Tubelight and 83. He also directed the web-series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s untitled movie.