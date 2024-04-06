Jumat-ul-Vida  observed with religious fervor; lakhs converge at Dargah Hzaratbal

Srinagar: Jumat-ul-Vida was observed with religious fervor across Kashmir valley.

Over one lakh devotees offered prayers at Dargah Hazratbal on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Prominent political figures including former chief ministers – Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehabooba Mufti joined the congregational prayers at Dargah Hazratbal.

The spiritual fervor extended beyond the revered shrine, as more than one lakh worshippers also gathered at Chraar-i-Shareef, with thousands praying at various other major shrines across Kashmir like Khanqah-e-Moula, Dastgeer Sahib, Makhdoom Sahib, Naqshband Sahib, Syed Kabir Sahib Sonwar, Jinab Sahib Soura, and other major mosques and shrines.

The overwhelming turnout at the major places of worship showed the devotion of the people.

“This is an emotional moment for me. The month of blessings is coming to an end,” said Mohammed Ashiq, a resident of Srinagar.

Jummat-ul-vida holds significant importance for Muslims, marked by special prayers and supplications as Ramadan draws to a close. Offering prayers at Jama Masjid on this last Friday of Ramadan carries immense spiritual rewards

Thousands thronged to the holy shrine Aasar-e-Shareef Makhama in Budgam district where the chief patron of Karwani Islami International Allama Shaykh Dr Gulam Rasool Hami addressed the gathering.

Hami highlighted the virtues of Jumatul-Vida and the way out of the existing crises of different kinds in society.

Hami said that people must get to know the provisions and teachings of the Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad(PBUH). This will go a long way in addressing the social issues in our society such as drug menace, communal strife, misogyny, and misuse of Social media platforms.

Hami held that the month of Ramadan provides a nice opportunity for Muslims to rectify themselves, repent, and get closer to Allah. He insisted that people illuminate themselves and their children with the guidance of the Quran and Sunnah so that they get to know the true meaning of Tawheed, ‘Risalat’, and responsibilities towards fellow beings.



Dr Hami also delved into the plight of poor and needy people and called on people to give all required aid and charities to such people, so that they can also have a meaningful social life. Hami said that for more than two decades, his organization Karwani Islami has engaged in the upliftment of scores of the poor and needy.