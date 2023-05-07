SRINAGAR, MAY 07: Riding on splendid show of skills and mental strength, J&K players have retained the title in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship being held in Moscow currently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The players that have presented exemplary performance in the championship that began earlier this week and is scheduled to culminate tomorrow at Moscow include Asian Games medalist Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, National Games medalist Abhishek Jamwal, Khelo India National League champion Jiya Manhas.

During the championship, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh and Abhishek Jamwal secured gold medals in 60 Kg and 56 Kg categories respectively while Jiya bagged gold in below 39 Kg sub-junior category.

Among the other medallists Aman Singh and Priyanshu Singh secured silver and bronze medals in their respective categories.

The steller performance of Surya Bhanu Partap Singh and Abhishek Singh Jamwal is sufficient to help their cause for being shortlisted among the probables for the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou China, later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo were part of the national coaching camp, the next phase of which shall be held in Srinagar from next month.

Pertinently Abhishek remained the lone gold medallist in the 36th National Games while Bhanu is the only Asian Games medallist in Wushu from the J&K thus far.

Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull has congratulated the medallists and Wushu Association of India. In her message, Nuzhat Gull remarked that the expansion in game related sports facilities is commensurating with the benefits from the endeavour in terms of medals and the performance of J&K athletes across the globe. She said aided with the advent of High-performance centres and fitness centres will make J&K athletes a force to reckon with.

The Dronacharya Awardee and National Chief Coach of India, Kuldeep Handoo also congratulated the medallists besides expressing gratitude to Secretary J&K Sports Council for taking Wushu sports to new heights and enabling J&K to host National or International event in J&K.

He also thanked Sports Authority of India for allotting National Wushu Coaching camp in Srinagar for the conditioning of the probables of 19th Asian Games being held in China. He said that the J&K duo who are part of the National Coaching camp are the best choice for the Asian Games.

Handoo also hoped that the performance of both the players will be marked with the remarkable improvement as both have been training hard for Asian Games.

President Vijay Saraf and General Secretary Bhavneet of J&K Wushu Association has also congratulated the medallists and wished them best of the performance in future bouts.