Jamia Millia reaction:Students protest in Islamia College

Srinagar, Dec 17: Protests on Tuesday reached Kashmir when students of Islamia College of Science and Commerce took to the streets against the police action at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.

Police on Sunday stormed Jamia Millia Islamia University, lobbing teargas shells and allegedly dragging students from the library and the mosque. Students from across the country carried out a march to express solidarity with Jamia counterparts.

On Tuesday, students at Islamia College of Science and Commerce assembled in the campus and tried to lead a march against the violence in Delhi.

Chanting slogans, “Stop brutalizing Students, We stand with the students of Jamia Millia University”, students tried to take out a march in the afternoon. However, police immediately swung into action and fired teargas shells and pellets inside the campus.

A student who was a part of the protest said they wanted to hold peaceful protest against the brutality unleashed on Jamia Millia University students, but police fired pellets and teargas shells.

“The police fired teargas shells and pellets inside our campus in which some students suffered minor injuries,” he said.

Three prominent journalist of the valley including Azaan Javaid, Anees Zargar and Hakim Irfan were also thrashed by the police.

“We have NEET facilitation center in our college and some outsiders might have sneaked into the college campus. Otherwise, everything was going on in a hassle free manner. No student was involved in any untoward activity,” said Principal, Islamia College, Dr Sheikh Ajaz.

Meanwhile, Union Territory government of Jammu and Kashmir has asked the students to use the social media cautiously.

“The students are further requested to use the social media cautiously and refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony,” the government said in a brief statement. “They are further advised not to pay heed to any of the rumors and are requested to contact on following numbers for assistance.”

The advisory issued by the Higher Education Department of the government has listed the names and cell phone numbers of the liaison officers at six places across India, who were appointed by the last government.