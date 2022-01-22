New Delhi, Jan 21: Delhi High Court has ordered police to give protection to an inter-faith couple, who recently got married under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act,

ADVERTISEMENT

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by the newly-wed husband.

According to the plea filed by petitioner Danish Khan, the girl’s parents are against the marriage because he is a practicing Muslim.

During the course of the virtual hearing, the woman’s father said he will not approve of the marriage as the bridegroom is belonging to another religion.

“We have interacted with the woman at length and she has expressed, before us, her desire to reunite with her husband. She has further confirmed that she married him in accordance with the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. She has further alleged that she has been detained against her will at her parental home. In view of the foregoing, the present habeas corpus petition is allowed, permitting her to reside with her husband if she is so inclined,” the court said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the court directed the station house officer of the local police station to send the woman along with the husband to his home and also to provide adequate security to the couple.