Recruitment of vacancies (including backlog) in scale II, III, IV, V, VI & VII on regular/contract basis

Posts Details Below:

Applications are invited for appointments to the following posts on regular & contract basis:

IMPORTANT DATES:

Opening date for On-line Registration of Applications: 26.03.2022 10.00 AM

Last date of On-line Submission of Applications with Fee: 09.04.2022 11.59 PM

Name of the Department & Posts:

Technology:

Chief Technology Officer

AGM – Enterprise/Integration Architect

Chief Manager – Digital Technology

Senior Manager – System/Database Administration

Information Security:

Senior Manager – Security Administration/Architect

Manager – Security Administration

Product:

AGM – BSG (Business Solutions Group)

Chief Manager – Retail Products

Chief Manager – Retail Payments

Operations:

GM-Operations

Compliance Function:

Chief Compliance Officer

Finance:

Chief Manager – Finance

For detailed advertisement, please visit the official website https://www.ippbonline.com/web/ippb/current-openings