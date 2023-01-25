New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu today said India has shaken off the pandemic effect and become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

In her Republic Day address, she said India has made the most encouraging progress on the economic front. “Last year, India became the fifth largest economy in the world. It needs to be underlined that this achievement comes against the backdrop of high economic uncertainties around the world. The pandemic has entered its fourth year, affecting economic growth in most parts of the world. In its initial phase, Covid-19 also hurt India’s economy badly. Yet, guided by our able leadership and driven by our resilience, we soon came out of the downturn, and resumed the growth saga,” she said.

President Murmu said most sectors of the economy have shaken off the pandemic effect. “India has been among the fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and proactive interventions from the Government. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, in particular, has evoked a great response among people at large. There have also been sector-specific incentive schemes,” she added.

President Murmu said with economy on a sound footing, they have been able to begin and carry forward a series of praiseworthy initiatives. “The ultimate goal is to create an environment in which all citizens can, individually and collectively, realize their true potential and prosper. As education builds the right foundation for this purpose, the National Education Policy has introduced ambitious changes. It rightly addresses the two-fold aims of education: as an instrument of economic and social empowerment and as a means to explore the truth. The policy makes our civilizational lessons relevant for contemporary life, while also preparing the learner for 21st-century challenges. National Education Policy appreciates the role of technology in expanding and deepening the learning process,” she said.

President Murmu said it is a matter of great satisfaction that those on the margins have also been included in the schemes and programmes and they have been helped in tiding over difficulties.

“By implementing the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ announced in March 2020, the Government ensured food security for poor families at a time when the country was facing economic disruption in the wake of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19. Because of this help, no one had to go hungry. Keeping the welfare of poor families paramount, the duration of this scheme was extended successively, benefiting about 81 crore fellow citizens. Further extending this assistance, the Government has announced that even during the year 2023, the beneficiaries will get their monthly ration free of cost. With this historic move, the government has undertaken the responsibility of caring for the weaker sections while also enabling them to benefit from economic development,” she said

Hailing Indian women, she said gender equality is no longer a mere slogan. “India’s Mars Mission was powered by a team of extraordinary women, and our sisters and daughters are not far behind in other areas too. Women’s empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, as we have made great progress toward these ideals in recent years. With people’s participation in the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, women’s representation has been rising in every sphere of activity,” she said.

President Murmu said she was amazed to see the extraordinary feat of women during her visit to educational institutions.

“I am amazed by the confidence of young women. I have no doubt in my mind that they are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow’s India. What miracles cannot be achieved if this half of the population is encouraged to contribute to nation-building to the best of their ability?” she asked.