Srinagar: Income Tax Department today organized a mega blood donation camps across North Western Region (NWR) including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and other states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The camps were organised as a prelude to the celebration of Income Tax Day on July 24.

These camps were the result of the initiative taken by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of the region Parneet Singh Sachdev who himself was present at one of such blood donation camp at Faridabad where more than 250 units of blood were donated by the officers and employees of the Income Tax Department. The Income Tax Gazetted Officers’ Association actively participated in the event with full enthusiasm.

The camp at Srinagar was organized with the help of Indian Red Cross Association, J&K and approximately 40 employees of the department participated in the camp. At Jammu, the camp was organized with the assistance of Bee Enn Charitable Hospital. In other cities various NGOs, Blood Banks, Lions Club and Rotary Club provided necessary support.

On this occasion, Sachdev appreciated the efforts of the organizers and the teams of doctors/support staff for smooth conduct of the event in 41 cities across NWR. He complimented the donors and said that every unit of blood donated can save a precious life. He also urged that all healthy persons should come forward and contribute to this noble cause for the sake of humanity.