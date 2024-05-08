Week-long capacity building workshop begins at NIFT

SRINAGAR: A week long Capacity Building Workshop for Women leaders from various Self Help Groups (Crafts) has kick-started at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar.

The capacity building workshop is being organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with NIFT Srinagar.

The Capacity Development Workshop will run till 11th May, 2024 in which 44 Women Artisans from various SHGs are participating.

The objective of the workshop is to enhance the existing skills of the SHG leaders and build their capacities with regard to technology upgradation, latest design trends, improving packaging methods and also providing them with market linkages.

The inaugural ceremony of the workshop was held on Tuesday at NIFT Campus, Ompora Budgam. Rekha Sharma , Chairperson, NCW was the Chief Guest. The event was also attended by Zubair Ahmad, Director, IICT and Dr. Muqbil Burhan, Associate Professor, IIM Jammu.

Dr. Javid Ahmad Wani, Director, NIFT Srinagar thanked the National Commission for Women & its Chairperson for providing the collaborative opportunity for the workshop. He mentioned that the the program module has been designed and customised to suit the specific requirements of the SHGs- covering the areas of Management Skills, use of Social Media tools, Spotting of Market Trends, Importance of Packaging of Crafts, Product Shoot. Apart from NIFT faculty, the training shall be imparted by the faculty from IIM Jammu.

Rekha Sharma , Chairperson , National Commission for Women (NCW), highlighted the rich wellspring of inspiration that the artisans of Kashmir are privileged to inhabit. She spoke about the natural splendor of the Kashmir Valley, emphasizing how its breathtaking landscapes offer a boundless reservoir of motifs and patterns for artisans to draw upon in their craftwork. She underscored the importance of financial literacy among women artisans affiliated with Self Help Groups (SHGs), recognizing it as a cornerstone for the sustainable growth and prosperity of their collective enterprises.

Zubair Ahmad, Director, IICT appreciated the efforts of NCW and NIFT in collaborating for organizing this workshop. Dr. Muqbil Burhan, Associate Professor, IIM Jammu mentioned that IIM as a premium institute in J&K is committed to collaborating with any organization for the overall community progress.