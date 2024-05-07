Suggestions

Gujarati Tourist Dies in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A tourist hailing from Gujrat died due to cardiac arrest in summer capital city Srinagar on Monday night.

An official said that a 79-year-old tourist identified as Moti Lal Notani son of Gurbakshi Notani of Ahmedabad Gujarat was staying in a hotel in the Shalimar area of Srinagar.

He said that this morning, he felt unconscious and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Further nvestigation has been initiated. (KS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

