Gujarati Tourist Dies in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A tourist hailing from Gujrat died due to cardiac arrest in summer capital city Srinagar on Monday night.

An official said that a 79-year-old tourist identified as Moti Lal Notani son of Gurbakshi Notani of Ahmedabad Gujarat was staying in a hotel in the Shalimar area of Srinagar.

He said that this morning, he felt unconscious and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Further nvestigation has been initiated. (KS)

