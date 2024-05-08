Suggestions

May 8, 2024

DIPR hosts Symposium on Nasha Mukt Bharat at GBHSS Reasi

REASI: Cultural Unit, Department of Information and Public Relations Jammu on Wednesday organised a Symposium on “Nasha Mukt Bharat” here in Government Higher Secondary School Boys Reasi.

The objective was to educate the next generation regarding the perils of Drug abuse and the role of individuals in eradicating this menace from society. 

The students presented valuable information on the topic and also presented a colorful Cultural programme. Students were judged on parameters of Pronunciation, Modulation of Voice, Factual Representation, confidence etc.

Vishawjeet  Singh, Pritam Kumar & Anshu Mali acted as Judges for the day. Anita Rani Teacher of the school hosted the event. A total number of 10 students participated in the competition.

First position was bagged by Satvik, second position by  Aditya Veer Singh and third  position was secured by Vishal Thakur.

Speaking on the occasion the school Principal Ashok Kernia educated the students regarding the topic and appreciated the Department of Information & Public Relations for organising such a meaningful event  in the school. Among others present were Staff members of the school and a large number of students.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of Cultural Officer Nasir Ahmed Khan.

