SVEEP: Chairman DLSA flags-off ‘Run for Democracy’

SRINAGAR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar in association with District Election Office, Srinagar today organized an awareness programme as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign to educate the general masses about the importance of casting their vote.

The programme was held under the chairmanship and guidance of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA Srinagar.

The awareness programme began with a marathon ‘Run for Democracy’ from ADR Centre, District Court Srinagar to Tangpora Batmaloo area, which was flagged-off by Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA Srinagar.

The marathon witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Jahangir Ahmed Bakshi, Secretary DLSA Srinagar, Molvi Muzaffar Hussain C.A.O of District Court Srinagar, Members of Legal Aid Defense Counsels, Panel Lawyers, Officials and Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA Srinagar, officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

The event was aimed to sensitize the citizens about their fundamental right to vote and the significance of participating in the democratic process.

Chairman DLSA Srinagar emphasized the importance of voter participation and the rights of voters. He emphasized that exercising one’s right to vote is essential for shaping the future of the country and ensuring that the voices of the people are heard.

Secretary, DLSA Srinagar also stressed the need for active participation of citizens in the electoral process. He highlighted the role of the DLSA in promoting awareness about the electoral process and encouraging citizens to exercise their franchise.