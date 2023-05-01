Srinagar: Birdwatchers have captured the first-ever photographic evidence of an extremely rare and vulnerable bird in the Kashmir Himalayas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highly elusive bird is called Western Tragopan (Tragopan melanocephalus). This brightly plumed pheasant is endemic to the Western Himalayas and its distribution ranges from northwestern Pakistan through Kashmir into Himachal Pradesh and possibly the western parts of Uttarakhand.

In a first, rare Western Tragopan sighted in Kashmir 3

Local Bird-Watching Club, Kashmir Birdwatch, confirmed this development, saying “Delighted to share the first ever pictorial evidence of the Western Tragopan from Jammu & Kashmir,” a post in the group mentioned.

The photograph was captured by acclaimed bird photographer Jainy Maria and Valley-based Professional Wildlife Guide, Mudasir Manzoor.

One of the co-founders of Kashmir Birdwatch, Intesar Suhail told The Kashmir Monitor that the photographic confirmation of Western Tragopan is a rare feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is in mythology and our folklore. The pheasant is a sort of mystery bird as it is very rarely seen in the wild. Other species of this Tragopan group found elsewhere in the Himalayas are more frequently sighted but this doesn’t happen in the case of Western Tragopan. Therefore, it is a rare achievement to be able to photograph this bird from Kashmir,” Suhail said.

The exact location of the bird sighting in the Kashmir Himalayas is not revealed owing to the poaching threats, according to the experts.

“Right now, it’s the breeding season for the bird and they are much louder and more vocal during this time. It’s difficult to see as you have to traverse a large distance along the steep slopes. Most importantly, the bird is very shy and intelligent. It easily avoids humans once it gets a hint that somebody is pursuing it. They were lucky to photograph the male pheasant. The male is more colorful and glamorous than the drab-colored female pheasant,” Suhail said.

In the past, some reports suggested the sighting of the bird but it remained unconfirmed. “But this is the first photographic evidence of the bird in Kashmir. There have been sightings but people have not been able to photograph this bird,” he added.

Explaining the features of the bird, Suhail said, the Western Tragopan nests in tree hollows not very high above the ground and uses thick bushes and foliage as cover. Naturally, forest fires are very detrimental to its survival. That’s why we need to protect its habitats from forest fires and other anthropogenic factors. Particularly in the breeding season, it should not be disturbed, and the threat can also come in the form of Gucchi collectors who often forage into dense forest glades to collect the wild mushrooms,” he said.

Acclaimed Bird Photographer, Jainy Maria stressed that further studies are required on the habitat – to assess the population and potential threats. “The trek was hard but totally worth it to see the bird. Extremely important species for Kashmir as it is one of rarest living pheasants with a limited range,” she told The Kashmir Monitor.

Professional Wildlife Guide Mudasir Manzoor explained that it took them 10 days to find the bird. “In the first three days, the weather played spoilsport and we got stuck in a hailstorm. “We used to leave every day at 2 ‘o’clock in the morning and look for the bird. We made three base camps during this journey and selected various vantage points to sight the bird. I remember hearing the tragopan calls clearly but once we entered their main habitat, the place went pin-drop silent. That moment gave me goosebumps,” Manzoor recalled.

During the trek, Mudasir slipped off a steep slope and had a narrow escape. “I was going uphill while following the bird call when I slipped. But luckily I escaped unhurt except for some minor injuries,” he said.

It was on the tenth day when they zeroed in on one of the bird’s feeding areas. After waiting for some time, the ghost bird flew in without making any noise. “The most beautiful looking pheasant landed there and this is how we photographed it. I still can’t believe I saw it,” he gasped.