Srinagar: Srinagar police on Tuesday said to have arrested an imam for committing unnatural sex with a minor child.

ADVERTISEMENT

They identified the accused as Waseem Raja S/o Ali Mohd Malla R/o Noorbagh presently working as Imaam at Masjid Aisha Malikaagun.

A case under FIR 30/2023 under sections 377 of IPC and 5, 6 of POCSO Act registered in Maharaj Gunj police station.

On X Srinagar police informed, “One Waseem Raja S/o Ali Mohd Malla R/o Noorbagh presently working as Imaam at Masjid Aisha Malikaagun arrested for committing unnatural sexual offence on a 09 years child. FIR 30/2023 under sections 377 of IPC and 5, 6 of POCSO Act registered in Maharaj Gunj PS.”