Brazil and Guinea are set to face off in their latest friendly clash on Saturday, amidst uncertainty surrounding their direction leading up to the 2024 Copa America. The Selecao, currently under the temporary charge of Ramon Menezes, have experienced a mixed run of form since Tite’s departure after the FIFA 2022 World Cup, winning just one of their last four matches. Their next opponent this international break will be Senegal. On the other hand, Guinea recently suffered a narrow defeat to Egypt but are on the verge of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, needing only a point against Malawi to secure their spot in the finals.

Here are the key storylines for the match and details on how to watch Brazil vs Guinea online:

Match Details:

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: RCDE Stadium — Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

TV: None

How to watch Brazil vs Guinea friendlies

Brazil Team Storyline:

Brazil will be without Emerson Royal and Andrey Santos, which could pave the way for Vanderson to start at right-back. In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes is likely to feature ahead of Raphael Veiga, Joelinton, or Andre. In the attacking lineup, Rodrygo may occupy the right flank, with Richarlison or Pedro leading the line. Unfortunately, Neymar is sidelined due to injury.

Possible Brazil XI:

Alisson; Vanderson, Ibanez, Militao, Telles; Paqueta, Casemiro, Guimaraes; Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Guinea Team Storyline:

In the Guinea camp, it is expected that Kaba Diawara will hand the captain’s armband to Naby Keita for the match. Defender Mohamed Camara and attacker Jose Kante are also likely to be included in the starting lineup. However, Mouctar Diakhaby is sidelined with an injury, although Camara has also had some injury concerns during the past season.

Possible Guinea XI:

Kone; Conte, Sow, Camara, Sylla; Diawara, Moriba; Guilavogui, Keita, Kamano; Kante.