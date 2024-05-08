NTA announces dates for UG CUET-2024

GANDERBAL: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2024 at different locations throughout the country (380 Cities) including 26 cities outside India on 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th of May, 2024 in Pen and Paper mode.

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip for CUET (UG) – 2024 (using their Application Number and Date of Birth). In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) – 2024, the candidate can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at [email protected].