Bengaluru: Two sisters were stripped for not being able to repay their education loan at their residence on the outskirts of Bengaluru.



Police initially refused to lodge the complaint. When the assault videos went viral, the complaint was finally registered.



The shocking incident took place in the Doddabommasandra area in Anekal taluk, and the complaint was lodged against Ramakrishna Reddy, Sunil Kumar, and Indramma.



According to the complaint filed, one of the victims had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh loan at an exorbitant 30 percent interest for the education of her children from Ramakrishna Reddy, a resident of the Neriga village near Doddabommasandra.



However, she was asked to repay the entire loan amount at once. The villagers had brokered a peace deal that once they sell their land, the victim would repay the loan amount.



Despite this, the accused barged inside the residence and brutally assaulted and stripped the victims. The victim later approached the Sarjapur police station, but it is alleged that the police Inspector Raghavendra Imbrapur refused to take the complaint.



The inspector had asked the victims to talk to the accused about the settlement.



The brutal assault videos went viral on social media thereby creating a public outrage against the police and the accused persons.



The police then called the victims to the police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday night.

