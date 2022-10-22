A video of a deaf and mute couple selling pani puri has set the internet on fire,

Street Food Recipe on its Instagram page shared the video of the couple selling panipuri at a stall in Nashik. The clip has gone insanely viral as it has garnered over 3.8 million views.

The couple uses sign language to communicate with customers and serve them a delectable-looking plate of pani puri. The location of their stall is near Jatra Hotel, Adgaon Naka in Nashik.

“This will melt your heart and make you smile. A Deaf and mute couple defies disabilities to run a humble little Pani puri stall in Nashik. Everything they serve is homemade by them, even the puris. I really love how they maintain cleanliness while serving the food. This couple is the real influencers that our generation should follow and learn from,” reads the caption.

Netizens have hailed the couple for their courage and prayed for their success

“Everyone should visit here and boost their morale! Truly Inspiring… ,” said one

“My prayer will be with them. ,” said another